Digital Billboard Company MAD Media is Encouraging Everyone to Get Amongst it in the Taranaki

Taranaki is known for its stunning natural landscapes and vibrant arts scene, so it's not uncommon for the region to host various festivals and events throughout the year. Here are some of the ones coming up in the month of July.

TSB Winter Festival of Lights: Pop Up – 13th-16th July 5pm – 10pm

From Thursday the 13th of July to the 16th of July, the New Plymouth CBD will be lighting up the night and bringing magic to the people. You will find eight immersive light installations as you make your way from Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway. The festival often includes various activities such as live music performances, entertainment, food stalls, art exhibitions, and interactive installations for visitors to enjoy.

Nightlight Festival – 13th-15th July 11 pm – 3 am

For the first time, the Nightlight Festival will be appearing in New Plymouth. A coming together of artists from NZ and overseas, to bring action and musical intoxication to your life. This epic party will peak at the Lights-out Ball which will be held at the Theatre Royal and starts at 11 pm till the small hours. Your nights will be so full you will need to use the day to soothe your soul at the wonderful relaxing venues around New Plymouth.

Synthony No.1 – 20th July 6 pm – 10:30 pm

On Thursday the 20th of July, prepare yourself for an experience of a lifetime. The Synthony No.1 team create an invigorating atmosphere that will leave you buzzing for days. An amalgamation of orchestra, DJs and singers will teach you to appreciate the glory of all of them. And there is always something extra up their sleeve to blow you away.

The Winter Feastival – 2nd - 6th August

And in early August, what better way to celebrate the beauty of winter and the goals people have achieved during this time than the Taranaki Winter Feastival. Take a moment to reflect on all the amazing people, the food, and the places we can find them, in this beautiful region. Excite your senses through all the delectable items that will be available to you.

Make sure you keep a look out for the MAD Media Digital Billboards advertising this amazing feastival!

Check out www.taranaki.co.nz/visit/whats-on/ to learn more about these events.

