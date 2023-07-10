Agsafe Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady to slightly stronger through the week and finished up against the US dollar at the end of the week.

Wool: It is a scandal that 600 new school rooms will have synthetic carpets supplied by a USA firm when natural fibres are part of our countries production, and wool makes very good carpets!!! It goes against the government’s own vision statements!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All sheep and beef meat schedules are steady after the drop the previous week. Lamb prices are disappointing and remain well below the same time last year while venison schedules remain stable.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT fell 3.3% with butter down 10.3%, SMP down 6% Cheddar down 3.1% and WMP dropped only 0.4%. it is expected that China will be back in the market pre-Christmas. Prices need to improve to maintain the farm gate price above the $8.00.

It has been tough getting accounts paid. Let your suppliers know if finances are tight and try and pay something to everyone. If your finances are tight, so are your suppliers. Pay something to keep the wheels of commerce turning!!