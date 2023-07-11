Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is excited about the Minor Ailment Scheme this Winter

What is the Minor ailment scheme? (M.A.S)

Te Whatu Ora has decided to run MAS as a pilot program. They have given funding to Pharmacies near large hospitals to encourage a decrease in out-patients. This means that you can get a consultation and treatment at your local pharmacy from your nurse or from your pharmacist for a range of health conditions.

Below are the areas that the scheme covers:

Te Tai Tokeau(Northland

Auckland

Counties Manukau

Waitemata

Bay of Plenty

MidCentral

Wellington (including Porirua and Kapiti Coast) and Hutt Valley

Canterbury

Invercargill

Gore

Southland



What conditions are covered under MAS?

The scheme covers pain and fever, dehydration, diarrhoea, minor skin infections, minor eye inflammations, eczema and dermatitis, scabies and headlice. If you need further support, beyond the pharmacy’s capabilities, they can guide you in the right direction to get the best treatment.

Who is eligible to receive this service?

Eligible people can also get treated for their ailments. This includes children under the age of 14, and the family members who live in the same space as them if they are showing symptoms. All Maori and Pacific people. And those who have a community services card.

If you don’t meet the FREE eligibility criteria, one of our pharmacists will be able to provide you with advice about your health condition, appropriate treatment options and let you know whether you should also see your doctor or another healthcare provider.

How long will MAS be available in the Pharmacy?

“This service is running from the 12th of June till the 30th of September this year, just to cover the winter, but if it is a success this year I am sure it will be expanded further than that.” -Nancy Nasef - Pharmacist

“Call in and make a time to see us for trusted advice to help you to manage your condition. We can provide treatment options including medicine. If your condition needs further support, we can recommend the best place for you to go for your condition.”

Check our Facebook page, website and Youtube channel or come in-store to find more information about your conditions and eligibility.

​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc1wG79SaBE

Contact Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

www.facebook.com/247pharmacy.co.nz

www.youtube.com/@AsktheAlchemist

Contact Phillip Quay

Phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz