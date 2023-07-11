A Detailed Guide to Car Towing Rules in New Zealand

AUCKLAND

Towing a car may seem simple, but it involves more than hooking up a tow rope.

In New Zealand, specific laws and regulations are associated with towing a vehicle designed to ensure everyone's safety on the road.

This blog post provides an in-depth overview of these rules and best practices for safe and legal towing.

Understanding the Legal Requirements for Towing a Car

In New Zealand, not all vehicles are permitted to tow another car.

Legally, any vehicle with an unladen weight of at least 1.5 tonnes can tow another.

The unladen weight (tare weight) refers to the vehicle's total weight when it's not carrying any passengers, goods or other items.

It includes the driver's importance, fuel and additional standard equipment.

Safety Measures



When towing a vehicle, you must observe several safety measures:

The towing vehicle must be roadworthy and in good condition, with fully functioning brakes, lights and tyres.



The towed car should be, at most, the maximum permitted weight for the towing vehicle. Overloading can cause loss of control or damage to the cars.



Both vehicles should be securely connected using an appropriate tow bar or rope. The connection must be strong enough to handle the weight of the towed vehicle.



To inform other road users, a clear sign indicating 'On Tow' should be displayed at the back of the towed vehicle.

Navigating Towing Weight Restrictions

Weight restrictions play a significant role in towing safety. The weight of the towed vehicle (including any load) must not exceed the lesser of:

The maximum towing rating of the towing vehicle, or

The manufacturer states the maximum permitted weight.

Exceeding these weight limits can place undue stress on the towing vehicle, potentially leading to brake failure, structural damage or poor handling. The driver may be fined or face more severe penalties if caught exceeding these limits.

Adhering to Speed Limits While Towing



Speed control is critical when towing a car. In New Zealand, the maximum speed limit is generally 90 km/h on open roads and 50 km/h in urban areas when towing.



These limits ensure that the driver has enough time to react to situations and maintain control of both vehicles. Drivers found exceeding these speed limits could face fines or demerit points.

Licensing Requirements for Towing

To tow a vehicle in New Zealand, drivers must hold a full driver's license. Learners or restricted license holders cannot tow other vehicles except in emergencies. This rule ensures that only experienced drivers undertake the complex task of towing.

Consequences of Violating Towing Laws

Violating New Zealand's towing laws can lead to serious consequences. These may range from fines and demerit points to prosecution in severe cases. Additionally, if a driver causes an accident due to improper towing, they could be liable for damages.

Safe Towing Practices

Adopting safe practices can make towing a much smoother and safer process:

Always check your vehicle's owner manual for specific towing capacities and guidelines. This information is crucial for safe and legal towing.

Ensure the towed vehicle's wheels are aligned straight. It helps it follow the towing vehicle without swerving.

Ensure the towed vehicle's handbrake is off, and its gearbox is neutral to prevent damage.

Regularly check the tow rope, chain, or bar for wear and tear. Replace them immediately if you notice any damage.

Avoid sudden braking; instead, brake early and gently to prevent the towed vehicle from crashing into the towing vehicle.

Increase the following distances to allow for the extra length and weight. It gives you more time to react to any hazards.

Conclusion

Understanding and adhering to the car towing rules in New Zealand is not just a legal requirement; it's a matter of public safety. Always remember that it's best to consult with professionals such as Super Cheap Towing or road authorities when in doubt. Happy and safe towing!