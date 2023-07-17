Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed and finished up against the US dollar at the end of the week but remained steady against the Australian dollar. There are some concerns about the Free Trade Agreement that has been signed with the EU and its deal with dairy & beef.

Wool: I did hear figures during the week of the amount of “plastic carpet” laid into the state houses in NZ in recent years – another scandal that goes against the government’s own vision statements!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All sheep and beef meat schedules have eased again. Lamb prices are disappointing and remain well below the same time last year while venison schedules remain stable.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are steady as the new season gets underway. Prices need to improve to maintain the Farm Gate price above the $8.00 as the opening Farm Gate price is barely enough!!!

It was great to see Emma Poole become the 2023 Young Farmer of the year, the first female winner in the 55-year history of the competition. It has been a great competition and it is a shame it is not on prime-time TV as live show anymore. It kept the rural sector in the news and showed the many skills required by a farmer to be successful.