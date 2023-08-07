5 Gems around the Coromandel Peninsula on the East Coast of New Zealand a short drive from 1093 Tairua Whitianga Road

Welcome to the Coromandel Peninsula on the East Coast of New Zealand, with its stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, and charming towns. Here are five must-visit destinations not far from 1093 Tairua Whenuakite Road.

1. Tairua – 18mins 15.3km

A picturesque coastal town nestled between lush hills and the Pacific Ocean. Its main attraction is Mount Paku, an extinct volcanic cone that offers panoramic views of the coastline. Enjoy water-based activities like kayaking, fishing, and diving in the sheltered Tairua Harbour. The Hot Water Beach is just a short drive away.

2. Whitianga – 23mins 25km

Whitianga is a delightful seaside town known for its laid-back atmosphere and friendly locals. Discover the fascinating history and culture of the area at the Mercury Bay Museum. Embark on a boat tour to explore the famous Cathedral Cove and the marine reserve of Te Whanganui-A-Hei. Take a dip in the therapeutic Lost Spring geothermal hot pools for a rejuvenating experience.

3. Whangamata – 50mins 50.2km

Whangamata is a popular destination for surfers and beach lovers with its world-class waves and golden sands. Explore the Wentworth Valley and hike the scenic trails amidst native forests and waterfalls. Go fishing at the Whangamata Marina or take a relaxing cruise along the tranquil estuary. Every year, the town comes alive during the Beach Hop festival, celebrating classic cars and rock 'n' roll.

4. Coromandel – 1hr 11mins 67.6km

The town of Coromandel offers a glimpse into the region's gold mining history and artistic community. Stroll through charming craft shops and galleries showcasing local artisans' work. Experience the Driving Creek Railway, a unique narrow-gauge train journey through beautiful landscapes. Visit the Coromandel School of Mines and Historical Museum for an immersive history lesson.

5. Waihi – 1hr 23mins 80.5km

Waihi is a town with a deep mining heritage, home to the Martha Gold Mine, which offers underground tours. Hike the stunning Karangahake Gorge with its historic rail trail and picturesque views. Discover Owharoa Falls, a hidden gem accessible through an easy bush walk.

The Coromandel Peninsula promises a delightful blend of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and leisure activities.

