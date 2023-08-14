New Plymouth-based Digital Billboard company MAD Media are getting behind Destination Play at Kawaroa Park

Digital Billboard company MAD Media are proud to be involved with creating one of the biggest all-ages play areas in the southern hemisphere.

MAD Media has got behind this project because they recognized the significance of the all-ages playground project and the positive impact it would have on the region. They have been and will continue to promote the project across all their numerous digital billboards and when the time comes MAD will support in any way they can if there are visual and audio elements needing to be created for Destination Play.

“This is a huge project for the town, and we are very proud of it. Without businesses within the region stepping up to help do things bigger and better, we would not have projects such as this on the horizon. This is but one of many to come over the years.”

– Jacques Shoeman, MAD Media Logistics |Director

The vision of an all-ages playground in New Plymouth was to create a vibrant and inclusive recreational space that catered to people of all ages and abilities, providing a safe and engaging environment for leisure and fun. From children to the elderly, the playground aimed to encourage social interaction, promote healthy lifestyles, and foster a sense of belonging within the community.

In an inspiring display of community spirit and collaboration, New Plymouth's ambitious all-ages playground project has successfully reached its $5 million funding target, thanks to the unwavering support of local businesses and organizations. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone for the region, promising to transform recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Construction can now begin to start as early as October. The project's completion will undoubtedly be celebrated as a symbol of the community's resilience, generosity, and unwavering commitment to fostering a better quality of life for its residents.

“A project of this magnitude and ambition wouldn’t be possible without support from local funders, donors and supporters and that included NPDC and Toi Foundation and NZCT and NP Partners. It really has come together not only from those I’ve mentioned but individuals, families, local businesses. It’s definitely been a team effort to get us to this point.” - Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford

