Topline Carpenters, Tauranga, Top in their Field.

Topline Carpenters is a well-respected local company of experienced and highly qualified builders, based in Tauranga.

The company is managed by owner and Registered Master Builder, Ricki Cotter.

Ricki Cotter’s business journey at Topline Carpenters began in Christchurch in 2014. As a contractor, he specialises in renovations and recladding leaky homes.

Making the move to Tauranga in 2016 was beneficial for the development of his business.

" I moved to Tauranga in 2016 and slowly began building my business from there. My whole career was in renovations, and I saw many cowboy builders in the industry, so I wanted to build a business that looked after every client".

In 2017, Ricki Cotter employed his first employee and the company did not look back.

Ricki Cotter has more than 15 years of experience in the renovation industry. In addition, working with Topline Carpenters is Architect/Designer, Clayton Collet, who brings 20 + plus experience. A highly efficient Project Manager and builders make up the remainder of the employees in a company whose customer testimonials reflect the quality of work and standards expected from Cotter himself.

With this experience in the sector, Topline Carpenters offer unbeatable services to their clients.

"We want to provide a seamless experience to all of our clients,” says business owner, Ricki Cotter.

" We have created systems for most parts of our business - systems that most trade businesses do not have. These systems help to create processes for smoother renovations.

Ricki Cotter emphasises that providing a great work environment leads to happy staff, happy clients, and increased productivity.

‘To have a work environment that makes people want to come to work as well as to create renovations that look like they have always been there - then I have a business excelling in all areas.’

Licensed Building Practitioners and Master Builders Topline Carpenters carry out and supervise all their building jobs from start to finish.

“We ensure that you have a top quality, consistent, and consultative experience throughout the whole process."

Topline Carpenters

17 Glenlyon Avenue

Greerton

Tauranga 3112

022 125 7807

www.toplinecarpenters.co.nz

“Quality is our Priority”

