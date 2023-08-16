Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy's 7 Steps to Staying Healthy this Winter

Prioritizing your health becomes crucial to navigate through the challenges that winter brings. With a few simple steps and the convenience of the Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy, you can ensure a season of wellness and vitality.

With extended hours seven days a week, you can access their services at your convenience. As well as the flu vaccine they also have a larger range of funded vaccines that are now available for free from August 1st. This includes Shingles, HPV, Meningitis B and Meningococcal vaccines.

1. Prioritize Immune Health: Boost your immune system by consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Adequate sleep, regular exercise, and managing stress are also key factors in supporting your body's defence mechanisms.

2. Stay Hydrated: While it's tempting to opt for warm beverages, don't forget to stay hydrated. Drinking enough water helps maintain bodily functions and supports immune responses.

3. Proper Hygiene: Frequent handwashing remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places.

4. Seasonal Vaccinations: Consult your healthcare provider about the flu vaccine and other relevant vaccinations. These shots can reduce your risk of falling ill during the winter.

5. Dress Appropriately: Layer your clothing to stay warm. A hat, gloves, and a scarf can help prevent heat loss from your head, hands, and neck.

6. Indoor Air Quality: Proper ventilation and humidity levels in your home can help prevent respiratory issues. Keep indoor spaces well-ventilated and consider using a humidifier if the air becomes too dry.

7. Visit the Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy: In the heart of our community, the Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy stands as a reliable source of health and wellness support. With a knowledgeable team of pharmacists offering a range of services, the pharmacy plays a pivotal role in helping you stay well this winter.

This winter, prioritize your well-being by following these steps and utilizing the resources offered by the Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy. With their dedication to the community and accessible services, you can embrace the colder months with confidence.

Contact Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

www.facebook.com/247pharmacy.co.nz

www.youtube.com/@AsktheAlchemist

Contact Phillip Quay

Phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz