Step-by-step tutorial to create an image using AI by Hamilton-based leading Digital Marketing Agency, MediaPA

Creating images using AI tools can be a creative and fascinating process. Here’s a step-by-step

tutorial on how to generate images using AI, specifically using a tool like Deep Dream Generator:



Step 1: Choose an AI Image Generation Tool

There are various AI image generation tools available, such as Deep Dream Generator, Runway ML,

or DALLE. For this tutorial, we’ll focus on using Deep Dream Generator, but the general process

applies to other tools as well.



Step 2: Access Deep Dream Generator

Open your web browser and go to the Deep Dream Generator website

https://deepdreamgenerator.com/



Step 3: Upload an Image

After logging in, click on the “Create” or “Generate” button, which is usually prominently displayed

on the homepage. Upload an image that you want to transform using AI. It could be a photograph,

artwork, or any visual content.



Step 4: Select a Style or Filter

Many AI image generation tools offer various styles or filters to apply to your image. Choose one

that aligns with the look you want for your generated image.



Step 5: Adjust Parameters (Optional)

Depending on the tool, you may have the option to adjust parameters such as intensity, scale, or

layers. Experiment with these settings to achieve your desired image effect.



Step 6: Generate the Image

Once you’ve selected a style and adjusted parameters (if needed), click the “Generate” or “Run”

button. The AI will process your image based on your selections.



Step 7: Preview and Refine

The AI tool will generate a preview of your transformed image. Review it to ensure it meets your

expectations. If you’re not satisfied, you can make adjustments to the style, parameters, or even try

a different image and generate again.

Step 8: Download Your Generated Image

Once you’re satisfied with the generated image, click the “Download” or “Save” button to save it to

your computer or device.



Step 9: Share or Use Your Generated Image

You can use your AI-generated image for various purposes, such as art projects, social media posts,

or as creative content for your website.



Step 10: Experiment and Explore

Don’t hesitate to experiment with different styles, filters, and settings to create a wide range of AI-

generated images. The more you explore, the better you’ll become at harnessing AI’s creative

potential.



