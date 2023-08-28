Maternity System in Aotearoa New Zealand Revered in Japan

CHRISTCHURCH

A group of Japanese student midwives and their tutors from Tenshi Graduate College of Midwifery arrived in Christchurch today for a week-long New Zealand visit.

The Aotearoa New Zealand midwifery-led maternity system is highly revered in Japan where the maternity system has become increasingly hospital based.

Former College of Midwives CE Karen Guilliland, who co-authored the book “The Midwifery Partnership – A model for practice” with Sally Pairman*, has been translated into Japanese, and met the delegation today with the current College CE, Alison Eddy.

Midwifery practice and maternity care in Japan has changed from historically most births occurring in small maternity units, to an increasing number of hospital-based births over a relatively short period of time.

“The research is clear around primary birth (smaller, non-hospital units) providing better outcomes for well women experiencing uncomplicated pregnancies,” says Alison Eddy. “Our midwifery-led model of care which centres around women’s choice, and enables midwifery autonomy, appear to be the main reasons there’s been long standing interest from Japanese midwives, in the New Zealand system.”

One thing that is common in Japan and New Zealand is that midwives are highly educated. As in New Zealand, Japanese midwives are maternity specialists, that is what they are trained and qualified to do.

“There’s a real desire amongst the profession in Japan to understand **continuity of care and how midwives practice, so the successes of our New Zealand system can be translated into a Japanese context,” says Ms Eddy.

The Japanese midwifery students and their tutors were welcomed to the College of Midwives in Christchurch today (Monday 28 Aug) and have a full schedule this week including visits to the Oromairaki primary unit based in Rolleston, Christchurch Women’s Hospital and the Midwifery School based at Ara.

*Dr Sally Pairman is the Chief Executive at the International Confederation of Midwives in The Hague and has held this role for more than six years. Prior to that she held a number of senior roles in midwifery in New Zealand, and is a New Zealand trained midwife.

**In New Zealand, 'continuity of care' means one midwife (and her backup colleague) providing midwifery care throughout the entire childbirth experience.