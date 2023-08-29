Kiwi Business Products: Whakatane-based and Family-Owned Delivering Promotional and Packaging Solutions

In the wake of the 2004 floods in Whakatane, Kiwi Business Products emerged as a beacon of innovation and adaptability. Originating from a casual conversation between a customer and the founder, the company swiftly transitioned from a signage focus to becoming a prominent branding specialist. While the company initially set its roots in Auckland in 2005, a twist of fate steered it back to Whakatane. The company's evolution continued as it diversified into clothing and promotional products, guided by a passionate vision.

At the core of Kiwi Business Products' success is its resolute family ownership. Unlike many competitors originating from Australia, Kiwi Business Products prides itself on being 100% family-owned within New Zealand. This unique attribute instils a sense of community and local pride, resonating strongly with clients.

A complementary feature that sets the company apart is its comprehensive promotional arm. By offering both branded apparel and promotional products, Kiwi Business Products provides holistic branding solutions that leave a lasting impact. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning safety signs, branded apparel, and hygiene products, Kiwi Business Products serves a diverse array of industries, including food processing, manufacturing, timber mills, healthcare providers, and schools.

The company's success is driven by its commitment to going beyond the ordinary. Offering personalized services like stock taking and the ability to source hard-to-find products, Kiwi Business Products exceeds client expectations. Their resilience is evident through instances like transforming a single inquiry into a twelve-year-long partnership, leading them into the realms of hygiene and packaging.

In an industry characterized by innovation, personalized service, and a steadfast commitment to New Zealand roots, Kiwi Business Products remains a stalwart in its industry, embracing change and challenges with unwavering determination. And shines as a testament to what family-owned enterprises can achieve. Through perseverance and an unwavering dedication to client needs, it stands as a shining example of business excellence.

