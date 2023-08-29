Tim Whittle Homes Invests in Growth in a Contracting Market

WAIKATO

Based in Te Aroha, Tim Whittle Homes builds new homes and large renovations throughout Te Aroha, Matamata, Morrinsville, Paeroa, Ngatea, Hamilton, and Waihi.

With interest rates high the new homes market has softened, but Tim Whittle Homes are finding growth opportunities by investing in new marketing, while others in the industry contract.

They have recently partnered with Duoplus for their digital marketing and invested in upgrading their website with better flow and lead generation and investing in digital advertising with Google Ads and Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns.

One of the specific focuses of the campaigns is to promote their house and land packages in Lockerbie Estate in Morrinsville. An easy 30-minute drive from downtown Hamilton, Lockerbie Estate is perfect for people who want to stay connected to Hamilton but live in a small town where the sense of community is strong and prices are cheaper than in the big city.

The campaign is already working well, with strong enquiries for the house and land packages.

“We’re very pleased with the campaign results,” said Tim Whittle, founder of Tim Whittle Homes. “The investment is already paying off.”

Josh Moore, founder of Duoplus, said, “It takes strong leadership and vision to expand marketing when others are contracting. We’re delighted to help Tim Whittle Homes grow their enquiries, in a challenging market environment.”

Duoplus is a Hamilton marketing agency that works with clients around New Zealand and Australia.