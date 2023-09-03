Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar remained below the 60-cent mark during the week. The opening of the “books” before the election will expose how bad our economy really is.

Wool: Some farmers are even prepared to give their wool away. A recent auction saw large volumes passed in.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: Beef schedules are mostly unchanged for the coming week with only minor intercompany movements. USA meat schedules are at least double the NZ & Australian schedules.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are of concern amongst the dairy farmers and the massive support industry. Fonterra is looking at changing the auction system to achieve better prices. China is the problem with demand for food imports at a low.