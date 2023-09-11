Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar dipped below the 59-cent mark during the week. Brent Crude is over $US90/barrel and that’s what unpins the rises in petrol/diesel prices. Fuel costs will continue to rise as Brent Crude price increase. The carbon prices have tanked again!!

Wool: Some farmers are even prepared to give their wool away. There must be a better way!!!.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: Beef schedules are mostly unchanged for the coming week with only minor intercompany movements. As the NZ dollar drops the meat schedules should increase in NZ dollar terms.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT auction saw prices lift after the massive drop at the previous auction. WMP was up 5.3%, but is still very low. The auction sold 37,729 tonne being a large volume sale. The contracts were for sales through to February 2024.

The replacement calves being reared now will become herd cows in July/August 2025. Make sure they get the best opportunities to maximise their growth potential – well grown replacements become profitable cows. A regular drenching program is essential and quality feed must be offered at all times. Farming is a long-term activity.