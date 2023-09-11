A recent trend being seen at Weddings and 21st birthdays is the addition of personalised Lollipops, enhancing the look and theme.

One of New Zealand’s leading boutique lollipop manufacturers, “Designer Lollipop NZ”, has been printing images and bespoke designs onto Lollipops for several years, but have recently started to see lots of their customers planning around new and exciting uses of their lollipops.

In the past customers simply asked for lollipops with an image but are now planning to use their lollipops as a feature to their candy tables, using them for cake decorations or combining these into table displays.

The owner of Lollipop.NZ, Robyn Clews explains that there are several tricks that they use, when supplying lollipops their sister catering company “LollyPoppins Lolly Tables”:

Choose a variety of lollipops in different colours, flavours, and sizes. This will make your candy table more visually appealing and interesting.

If you are using lollipops as part of a centerpiece, make sure they are sturdy enough to support the weight of the arrangement.

Hang them from a lollipop tree. This is a fun and festive way to display lollipops. You can buy a lollipop tree or make your own by using a wooden dowel and some ribbon. Make sure the ribbon is strong enough to hold them in place.

If you are creating a lollipop bouquet, use a vase or jar that is the right size for the number of lollipops you are using.

Be creative and have fun with it! There are no rules when it comes to displaying lollipops.

Arrange them in a bowl or basket. This is a simple and classic way to display lollipops. You can choose a bowl or basket that matches the theme of your party or event.

Stick them in a lollipop stand. This is a great way to create a vertical display of lollipops.

No matter how you choose to display them, lollipops are sure to be a hit at any candy table.