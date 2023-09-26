Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady during the week and stayed below the 59-cent mark. Brent Crude is over $US90/barrel and there are predictions that petrol will be near $3.50/litre by Christmas.

Wool: Wool prices are still in the doldrums. There must be a better way!!!. Is it all about marketing??

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: There has been some upward movement in the sheep and beef schedules, but they remain well down on last year. Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT lifted 4.6% with a large volume offered. WMP was up 4.6% and SMP lifted 5.4%. The prices are still low with WMP selling under the $US3,000/tonne. I am struggling to see where the high valued “Green” policy milk is lifting the payout!!