Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Tuesday 26 September 2023
By Media PA
Finance:  The NZ dollar was steady during the week and stayed below the 59-cent mark.  Brent Crude is over $US90/barrel and there are predictions that petrol will be near $3.50/litre by Christmas.

Wool:  Wool prices are still in the doldrums.  There must be a better way!!!.  Is it all about marketing??

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: There has been some upward movement in the sheep and beef schedules, but they remain well down on last year.  Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices:  The g/DT lifted 4.6% with a large volume offered.  WMP was up 4.6% and SMP lifted 5.4%.  The prices are still low with WMP selling under the $US3,000/tonne.  I am struggling to see where the high valued “Green” policy milk is lifting the payout!!

