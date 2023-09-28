Villains and Vagabonds Hit Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH

A travelling troupe of a colourful cast of characters has arrived in the Garden City today.

Former Christchurch based actor, Peter Elliott is part of the UNSUNG HEROES show which for two nights (one at Lumiere, one at the Wunderbar) presents an eclectic musical celebration of our unique past, all mixed with humour and pathos.

Peter, who is known for a wide range of work including being part of the Court Theatre Company in the late 1980’s and more recently appearing on SHORTLAND STREET as Dr David Kearney, is joined by Nigel Gavin, Sonia Wilson and Lorina Harding at Lumiere on Rolleston Ave this evening.

“We’ve been having a blast touring UNSUNG HEROES around the country and I love being back in Christchurch to do the show here,” he says.

The show which has been described as “New Zealand’s most entertaining history lesson” presents songs, slides and stories from our colonial past supported by gorgeously evocative music and words. It brings together the talents of well-known actors, performers, and musicians in a fascinating musical concept filled with rogues, rebels and folk heroes.

Lumiere is of course is best known as a movie theatre but tonight will host this live show.

Tickets are still available and there are door sales - $25 (plus any booking fees)

Can be purchased online here https://lumierecinemas.co.nz/movie/unsung-heroes--villians-vagabonds-heroines

UNSUNG HEROES is at the Wunderbar in Lyttelton tomorrow night (29 Sept). Details here: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/unsung-heroes/lyttelton

-Ends-

Additional:

22 August 2023: Radio NZ’s Afternoon’s host Jesse Mulligan talks with UNSUNG HEROES creator, songwriter and history lover, Chris Priestley:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/afternoons/audio/2018903663/unsung-heroes-performing-around-aotearoa