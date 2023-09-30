Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady during the week and firmed slightly towards the end of the week finishing at the 60cent mark against the US dollar. Brent Crude remains over $US90/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices are still in the doldrums, but there was a slight lift at recent sales. There must be a better way.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are all steady for the coming week, but they remain well down on last year as we move into the business end of the season. Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices: Farmers are awaiting the result of the g/DT this week as another lift will help with farmer confidence. I am struggling to see where the high valued “Green” policy milk is lifting the payout!!