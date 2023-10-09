Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar fell below the 60-cent mark again at the end of the week. A change in government should see a firming of the NZ dollar. Brent Crude fell rapidly mid-week and is now $84/barrel down from $97/barrel a week ago.

Wool: Wool prices are still in the doldrums. There must be a better way.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are steady for the coming week with only minor intercompany changes. Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices: the g/DT lifted 4.4% at the weeks auction. It is the 3rd positive result in a row with SMP up 6.6% and WMP up 4.8%. A large volume of product was sold. I don’t think Fonterra will lift the Farm Gate Milk price yet, but it is positive!! Tatua has paid a record $12.30 to its farmers and put in excess of $2.00/kg into reserves!!!