MAD Media Celebrates a Summer of Music and Festivals in Taranaki

Summer in Taranaki just got a whole lot hotter, and MAD Media, the digital billboard company that keeps you connected with the latest happenings, is thrilled to be part of it! Get ready for a rocking season filled with music, lights, and celebrations that promise to make this summer unforgettable.

Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival: A Spring Delight

Dates: Friday, October 27, 2023, to Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Experience glorious gardens and events at New Zealand’s biggest spring celebration! The stars of the 10 day festival are the glorious gardens Taranaki has to offer. Meet the owners and be inspired and informed by their garden creations. The gardens are located right around our beautiful mountain with exciting events and workshops to complement the festival, including the popular Centuria Garden Party. Check out the website for more information and bookings. The team from MAD Media will be getting amongst it to catch the action and create long lasting memories.

Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival

Christmas at the Bowl: A Family Tradition

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

MAD Media is proud to be a sponsor of Christmas at the Bowl, a major annual event in the Taranaki community calendar. Set at the iconic Bowl of Brooklands, Christmas at the Bowl is a variety show with all your favourite Christmas carols, audience sing-alongs, and a visually spectacular finale. An immersive Christmas experience for the whole family, this is the best way to kick off your Christmas festivities. Round up your family and friends, bring along your picnic, and join us for another fantastic night of entertainment and celebration.

Festival of Lights: A Dazzling Tradition

Dates: Sat 16 December 2023 – Sun 21 January 2024

During balmy summer evenings, Pukekura Park in central New Plymouth is transformed with an array of coloured lights. There is also a nightly program of performance and music amid the lakes and lawns. Established in 1993, the Festival of Lights had its origin in the multicoloured 15-metre jets of the fountain in the park’s lower lake. It was installed in 1955 to mark the visit of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh the previous year. Keep an eye out for MAD Media’s digital billboards as they promote this amazing event.

Rock The Bowl Festival: A Summer Extravaganza

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

The inaugural Rock The Bowl Festival is coming to New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands. This event, presented by Trademark Live, features a stellar lineup, including Ocean Alley, Sublime with Rome, Shapeshifter, Ladyhawke, and many more. With the picturesque Pukekura Park as the backdrop, it promises to be an unforgettable party to close out 2023.

Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls Rock the Bowl

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Summer at NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands is going to rock when American bands Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls perform at the iconic outdoor venue. The Bowl concert is one of only two shows in New Zealand as announced by promoters TEG Van Egmond. MAD Media is excited to actively support some of these fantastic events in Taranaki. Keep your eyes on MAD’s digital billboards for updates and reminders, and make sure to mark your calendars for these unforgettable experiences around New Plymouth!

CONTACT MAD today:

https://mad.nz/contact/

0800 2 GO MAD

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz