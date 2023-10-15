infonews.co.nz
Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 15 October 2023, 9:11AM
Finance:  The NZ dollar lifted again & is now over the 60-cent mark against the US $.  A change in government should see a further firming of the NZ dollar.    Brent Crude rose mid-week as a result of the Middel-Eastern problems. It is now back to $86/barrel.

Wool:  Wool prices are still in the doldrums.  There must be a better way.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are steady for the coming week with only minor intercompany changes.  Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices:  The lift in the last g/DT has been reflected in Fonterra lifting the Farm Gate Milk Price by $0.50 with a new mid-point of $7.25/kg MS.  The lift has had a very positive effect on the budgets and the seasonal cash-flow.  Redo your budgets now!!!  International prices are firming.

