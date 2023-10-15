Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar lifted again & is now over the 60-cent mark against the US $. A change in government should see a further firming of the NZ dollar. Brent Crude rose mid-week as a result of the Middel-Eastern problems. It is now back to $86/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices are still in the doldrums. There must be a better way.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are steady for the coming week with only minor intercompany changes. Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices: The lift in the last g/DT has been reflected in Fonterra lifting the Farm Gate Milk Price by $0.50 with a new mid-point of $7.25/kg MS. The lift has had a very positive effect on the budgets and the seasonal cash-flow. Redo your budgets now!!! International prices are firming.