Rural Sector Confidence Improves with a Change of New Zealand Government, invest in 1093 Tairua Whitianga Road

In the wake of recent governmental changes in New Zealand, the rural sector is expected to have a remarkable upswing in confidence, promising a surge in farm investments. One such property that stands to benefit from this shift is the 48-hectare expanse at 1093 Tairua Whitianga Road, Whenuakite, Whitianga.

Situated in the idyllic Whenuakite region on the eastern coast of Thames Coromandel, this property was formerly a thriving dairy farm, now mainly used for cattle pasturing with untapped potential. The strategic location offers easy access to Hot Water Beach, Hahei, and the Cathedral Cove car park, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

The property’s main residence, a spacious weatherboard house, presents opportunities for refurbishment, as does the second dwelling, cowshed, and implement shed. The land is divided into 38 paddocks, suitable for both dry stock and dairying, with soil quality classified as highly fertile Allophanic, ideal for various agricultural pursuits.

Noteworthy is the 40 hectares primed for horticulture, where kiwifruit and avocados could thrive, inspired by neighbouring successes. A perennial stream runs through the estate, bolstered by a gravity-fed natural spring, ensuring a steady water supply.

With a backdrop of lush meadows, rolling hills, and verdant forests, this property encapsulates the essence of New Zealand’s natural beauty. It stands as an opportunity for growth in the area.

For those with a vision for agricultural prosperity, 1093 Tairua Whitianga Road is not just a property; it’s an opportunity to shape the future of New Zealand’s rural landscape.

For inquiries, please contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

Facebook: facebook.com/nzbusinessconnect