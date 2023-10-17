Gorgeous Creatures Takes a Green Step: CO2 Neutral Global Climate Initiative

In a world where environmental concerns are becoming increasingly important, Gorgeous Creatures, a well-known name in the world of New Zealand home décor, has taken a significant step towards sustainability.

The Hawkes Bay company has been a member of the CO2 Neutral Website global climate initiative for around 10 years. But what exactly is this scheme, and why is it such a positive move for Gorgeous Creatures?



The CO2 Neutral Website Explained

CO2 Neutral is an initiative based in Denmark, and designed to reduce the carbon footprint of websites, and promote sustainability in the digital world.

Websites, just like physical entities, consume energy, primarily in the form of electricity used for hosting servers and data centres, or freight for delivery of products. These energy demands often rely on fossil fuels, contributing to carbon emissions and environmental degradation.

Participating in the CO2 Neutral Scheme involves taking steps to offset the emissions generated by a website. This can be achieved through a variety of means, including:

Participation in Gold Standard projects that deliver carbon reduction

Participation in projects that achieve social benefits in developing countries

Contribution to projects that establish new facilities for renewable energy – in particular wind and solar energy

Disseminating the message that you can compensate for your carbon emission as a supplement to your own climate initiatives

Why Gorgeous Creatures’ Participation Matters

Environmental Responsibility: Gorgeous Creatures’ decision to join CO2 Neutral showcases its commitment to environmental responsibility. By reducing the carbon footprint of its online presence, the company is aligning itself with the global effort to combat climate change.

Setting an Example: As a recognized brand in the New Zealand home décor industry, Gorgeous Creatures has the opportunity to set an example for its customers, suppliers, and competitors. This move demonstrates that sustainability isn’t limited to physical products; it extends to every facet of a business, including its digital presence.

Customer Appeal: In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases, Gorgeous Creatures’ participation in the scheme can enhance its appeal to eco-conscious shoppers. It may attract a growing segment of consumers looking for environmentally responsible brands.

Long-Term Sustainability: By implementing sustainable practices, Gorgeous Creatures is not only reducing its immediate carbon footprint but also positioning itself for long-term sustainability. This can lead to cost savings, improved efficiency, and a positive brand image in the years to come.

In conclusion, Gorgeous Creatures’ participation in the CO2 Neutral Scheme is a commendable move towards environmental responsibility and sustainability. It sends a clear message that businesses can and should take steps to reduce their digital carbon footprint.

As the world continues to grapple with climate change, such initiatives become increasingly crucial, and Gorgeous Creatures is leading the way in its industry.

Visit Gorgeous Creatures while in the Hawkes Bay

8 Otatara Rd, Taradale, Napier 4112 (by appointment please call or text first)

Kirsty Mason Ph 027 222 6230

showroom@gorgeouscreatures.co.nz

https://www.gorgeouscreatures.co.nz/

Facebook page

Contact Media Pa

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz