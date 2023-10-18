A TASTE OF TARANAKI: NEW ZEALAND'S TOP SPRING FESTIVALS, COMPLEMENTED BY MIKE'S BISTRO, A FEAST FOR THE SENSES

Taranaki is fast being recognized as the premier spring festival destination of New Zealand. The region is gearing up for a combination of events to celebrate the beauty of Spring, namely The Taranaki Garden Festival, Fringe Festival, Arts Trail and Sustainable Backyards, all happening at the same time over 10 days from 27 October to 5 November 2023. Mike’s Bistro is very excited to be right in the middle of it all.

The Taranaki Garden Festival has deep roots, dating back to 1987. Each year garden enthusiasts flock to New Plymouth to experience the stunning, vibrant botanical artistry that these events are notorious for. There is a strong sense of community involvement surrounding these festivals with a mix of public and private gardens on display.

While the gardens and art will engage some of your senses, a trip to Mike’s Bistro will certainly complete your sensory overload.

Mike’s Bistro has local roots, founded in Urenui back in 1989, by the legendary Mike Johnson, the business was moved to its current New Plymouth location in 2018. Mike’s Bistro with its passion for food and commitment to quality, seamlessly aligns with the spirit of the garden festivals. As festival goers explore the lush gardens, they can also indulge in a culinary adventure at this charming family owned and run bistro. Upon entering the bistro, visitors are enveloped in a warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious dining area allows guests to relax, savour their meals while soaking up the lively soul of the place.

It’s not just the food and drinks that make Mike’s Bistro memorable, it’s the warm service and genuine involvement in the community that sets them apart. According to long-time owner of Mike’s Bistro, Ron Trigg, “Taranaki’s Garden Festivals are fantastic for us as they attract our ideal customers to the region and the Bistro. We serve a fair bit of Seafood Chowder!”

2023 also sees the inclusion of a special event, “Mike at Mike’s”, Join yet another legendary Mike, Michael Self, for an entertaining pre-dinner ramble through Taranaki’s gardening story.

Michael has been gardening since he was a wee laddie with a pocket full of worms. Over the years he has put over 1000 TV shows to air featuring hundreds of Taranaki gardening personalities and their gardens. He’s produced gardening radio shows and has been a guest writer for newspapers and magazines alike, including NZ Gardener. Michael was also a driving force behind the establishment of the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival in 2004.

Visit www.mikesbistro.nz to book a table and for more info about the entertaining and informative sessions with one of the region’s most recognized gardening gurus.

Contact Mike’s Bistro

0274 423 168

bistro@mikesbeer.co.nz

www.mikesbistro.nz