Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is Getting Excited for the Summer Season

The Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is looking forward to getting involved with the festive season. Come into the store to find what gifts we have available, we have a great selection to suit everyone. With a calendar full of magical shows, ballet, and musical tributes, the Devonport region offers a diverse range of entertainment for everyone to anticipate.

October 22nd, 2023

The PumpHouse: Trick n Treats Magic Show

Make sure to mark your calendar for the "Trick n Treats Magic Show" at The PumpHouse on October 22nd, 2023. This magical extravaganza is suitable for all ages, from preschoolers to grandparents. The show promises to be a spooky, delightful experience filled with doves, rabbits, audience participation, comedy, illusions, and even prizes for the best costumes.

November 2nd, 2023

Bruce Mason Centre: Sleeping Beauty – Royal Czech Ballet

On November 2nd, 2023, the Bruce Mason Centre will host the critically-acclaimed international ballet company, The Royal Czech Ballet, for their presentation of the classic masterpiece, "Sleeping Beauty." This timeless tale tells the story of Princess Aurora, cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse. The curse can only be broken by a brave prince. With beautiful choreography, stunning costumes, and exquisite music, this performance is bound to leave you spellbound.

December 3rd, 2023

Devonport Ethical Christmas Market

Every year, on the first Sunday of December, the heartwarming Devonport Ethical Christmas Market comes to life at the Devonport Community House, located at 32 Clarence Street. This cherished event has been a local tradition since 2017, with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market's motto is simple yet powerful: "Be fair, buy fair." It serves as a platform for showcasing ethically sourced goods produced in ways that contribute positively to our world. Make sure to mark your calendar and join us for this exceptional celebration of ethical trade.

December 8th, 2023

Devonport Christmas Parade

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and it's the perfect time to consider joining the upcoming Devonport Christmas Parade. The team at the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy love to get involved! This year, the Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday, December 8th, at 6:30 p.m. Along the route, you'll find fantastic viewing spots to enjoy the festivities. We look forward to having you as part of this joyful celebration!

February 10th, 2024

Bruce Mason Centre: The Michael Jackson HIStory Show

On February 10th, 2024, music enthusiasts won't want to miss "The Michael Jackson HIStory Show" at the Bruce Mason Centre. Presented by Showtime, this spectacular tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, celebrates his creative genius and unsurpassed talent. The show will take you through Jackson's remarkable career. With electrifying live performances, a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, this show promises to be a mind-blowing stage production.

So head on over to Devonport this festive season to join in on all the fun. Don’t worry about packing the gifts, The Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy has got you sorted! Why not come and see for yourself?

October 22nd, 2023 - The PumpHouse: Trick n Treats Magic Show

November 2nd, 2023 - Bruce Mason Centre: Sleeping Beauty – Royal Czech Ballet

December 3rd, 2023 - Devonport Ethical Christmas Market

December 8th, 2023 - Devonport Christmas Parade

February 10th, 2024 - Bruce Mason Centre: The Michael Jackson HIStory Show

Contact Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

https://www.facebook.com/247pharmacy.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

057 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz