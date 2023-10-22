Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar slipped again and is now below the 59-cent mark against the US $. Brent Crude is again over the $US93 per barrel and with a weakening dollar our fuel prices will increase!!

Wool: Wool prices are still in the doldrums. There must be a better way.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are steady to easier for the coming week with only minor intercompany changes. Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT lifted for a 4th auction in a row. The 4.3% lift saw WMP go over the $US3,000/tonne again. WMP +4.2%, SMP + 4.3%. There was a large volume sold and all commodities lifted in price. The low dollar is reflected in higher prices in NZ$’s.'

Visit www.agsafe.co.nz for more information.