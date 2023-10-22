infonews.co.nz
Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 22 October 2023, 7:59PM
By Media PA
Finance:  The NZ dollar slipped again and is now below the 59-cent mark against the US $.  Brent Crude is again over the $US93 per barrel and with a weakening dollar our fuel prices will increase!!

Wool:  Wool prices are still in the doldrums.  There must be a better way.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are steady to easier for the coming week with only minor intercompany changes.  Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices:  The g/DT lifted for a 4th auction in a row.  The 4.3% lift saw WMP go over the $US3,000/tonne again.  WMP +4.2%, SMP + 4.3%.  There was a large volume sold and all commodities lifted in price. The low dollar is reflected in higher prices in NZ$’s.'

