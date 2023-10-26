TRT Innovation and Product Showcase

HAMILTON

TRT recently hosted an exclusive Customer Event at their Head Office and Manufacturing Facility in Hamilton, New Zealand, welcoming customers from both Australia and New Zealand. This event offered valued clients a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the dedication, quality, and innovation that defines TRT.

The event included a guided tour of TRT's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, providing a perspective into every stage of their end-to-end manufacturing process for trailers, crane pads, and the TIDD crane. This included everything from design engineering, receiving and precision cutting/shaping high tensile grade steel using our advanced plasma technology to utilising their press brake, milling, and line-boring capacity to fabricate all vital components, painting, and assembly.

Customers had the opportunity to observe live demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of both the TRT ESS Platform Trailers and TIDD Pick and Carry Crane, highlighting the proficiency of TRT's products.

TRT's Managing Director Bruce Carden said, " A huge thank you to all our customers who took the time out of their busy schedules to join us for this event, we are looking forward to maintaining strong relationships with each and every one of you."

With plenty of time included for social and tourism events, TRT are investing in the customer relationships that characterize their partnership values. But the biggest priority by far is demonstrating first-hand, TRT’s core value of making things possible.