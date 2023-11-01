NZ made Romotow caravan named to TIME best inventions of 2023

Last week, TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. We are proud to share that the New Zealand designed and built ROMOTOW T8 was included in this list in the design category and chosen for it's outstanding and original design and functionality.

Romotow is the next evolution in mobile living. Timeless styling, high build quality, luxurious finishes, automated setup, and a patented design allows for a compacted form when towing or not in use, then - at the push of a button - the cabin rotates from the outer shell to reveal a covered patio that can be closed down for four seasons 'camping'. Not your normal caravan, and whilst totally mobile, the Romotow is also ideal as a beach house, tiny home or guest room on a larger property.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as AI, green energy, and sustainability. Contenders were assessed on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including the world's most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2023

See the Romotow feature here: time.com/best-inventions-2023/romotow-T8#TIMEBestInventions

