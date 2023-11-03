New Co-Presidents Announced at Midwifery Conference in Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH

This year for the first time, the New Zealand College of Midwives has implemented a co-president model and this morning (3rd November), the two new co-presidents, Debbie Fisher and Bea Leatham, were introduced to the audience. The outgoing president is Nicole Pihema.

Debbie Fisher has been a midwife for 23 years and worked in Aotearoa, Australia and the UK in various roles including an employed/staff midwife, case loading midwife (community based), lactation consultant, midwifery team leader and midwifery advisor. Debbie is currently the Associate Director of Midwifery-Operations Manager at Te Tau Ihu – Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough.

After practicing in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for many years, Bea Leatham (Ngāti Porou) has returned home to Gisborne Tūranganui ā Kiwa. She has been a practising midwife for over 22 years, working in various roles including education - she is a midwifery lecturer at AUT. Bea brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to the role of co-president.

More than 500 midwives are attending the biennial national conference in Christchurch which officially started today.

