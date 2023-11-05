Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed towards the end of the week following the US Treasury moves mid-week. Brent Crude fell below $90 per barrel. Petrol prices have eased!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are positive it can change. The European carpet makers are showing renewed interest in NZ wools.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are slightly easier for the coming week with intercompany changes noted. Check with your agent before sending stock away. Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are steady to slightly higher with some optimism that the next g/DT on Tuesday night will provide another positive result. The “Futures Markets” are showing a lift in product prices over the next few months.