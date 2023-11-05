infonews.co.nz
Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 5 November 2023, 8:27AM
By Media PA
Finance:  The NZ dollar firmed towards the end of the week following the US Treasury moves mid-week.  Brent Crude fell below $90 per barrel.  Petrol prices have eased!!

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are positive it can change.  The European carpet makers are showing renewed interest in NZ wools.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are slightly easier for the coming week with intercompany changes noted.  Check with your agent before sending stock away.  Venison schedules are steady.

Dairy Prices:  Dairy prices are steady to slightly higher with some optimism that the next g/DT on Tuesday night will provide another positive result.  The “Futures Markets” are showing a lift in product prices over the next few months.

