Around the World on $80 at New Plymouth Restaurant, Mike's Bistro

New Zealanders have an adventurous palate, and a love affair with ethnic cuisine. As the cost-of-living crisis bites harder, the pursuit of exceptional dining experiences that don’t break the bank is becoming a trend. Enter Mike’s Bistro, where the new summer menu is tantalizingly diverse and affordable with 12 of the dinner meals below $30 and 9 brunch/lunch options under $25.

The menu at Mike’s Bistro is a celebration of global flavors from Asian-Inspired dishes to Mediterranean delights and everything in between, you’d definitely find something to tantalize your taste buds.

To compliment the diverse menu there is a wide range of beverages on offer. Craft beer aficionados will appreciate the impressive tap beer selection. Wine lovers are well catered for with a varied list of local and international wines, and for those looking for something different, there is also an interesting cocktail menu.

Mike’s Bistro caters for all dining scenarios, whether you’re planning a special occasion, corporate event, casual get-together with friends or a family outing, the spacious and inviting atmosphere makes it the ideal venue. The family-friendly environment extends to the children’s menu which boasts options ranging from simple and comforting classics to healthy alternatives, all priced under $15, making it an ideal choice for a family outing.

At Mike’s Bistro, your experience will extend beyond the ordinary, with a menu that takes you “Around The World For $80”, (a couple can each enjoy a meal and a drink for under $80, equally a family of 4 on a budget, can dine on 2 meals and 2 children’s meals for under $80). Phileas Fogg himself would be suitably impressed.

At Mike’s Bistro you come for the food, stay for the community, and leave as a friend that keeps you coming back for more. Visit www.mikesbistro.nz to reserve a table.

Meet; Drink; Eat; Repeat; Meet; Drink; Eat; Repeat;

