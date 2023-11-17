Lights, Laughter, and Culinary Delights: Go Street Restaurant and Bar celebrates New Plymouth's TSB Festival of Lights 16th December – 21st January

Nestled in the heart of New Plymouth, Go Street, a vibrant restaurant and bar, eagerly awaits the annual spectacle that is the TSB Festival of Lights. As the festival unfolds, the city transforms into a dazzling canvas of light, sound, and creativity, drawing patrons from all corners of Taranaki and beyond. For six weeks, from the 16th of December to the 21st of January, the TSB Festival of Lights casts its enchanting glow over Pukekura Park, and Go Street becomes a front-row seat to the mesmerizing display.

For the team at Go Street, the festival is not just a visual feast but a boon for business. The influx of visitors seeking not only the radiant beauty of the illuminated park but also a place to unwind and savour delicious cuisine has become an integral part of their yearly rhythm. The festival acts as a beacon, beckoning families, friends, and couples alike to indulge in an evening of culinary delights after immersing themselves in the luminous wonders of Pukekura Park.

The economic impact is palpable, with the festival injecting over $5 million dollars into the local economy. As patrons spill out from the park, their faces aglow with the magic of the lights, Go Street becomes a hub of post-festival revelry. The chefs offer a culinary experience that complements the visual spectacle just moments away.

The TSB Festival of Lights caters to a diverse audience, with programs tailored for seniors and captivating children's entertainment. This inclusivity fosters a sense of community, and Go Street, as a local establishment, takes pride in being part of this shared experience. Families gather, friends reunite, and strangers become acquaintances, all under the radiant umbrella of the festival.

As the lights dance and music fills the air, Go Street becomes not just a restaurant but a part of the larger tapestry that makes the TSB Festival of Lights a beacon of joy and togetherness. For the team at Go Street, it's more than a festival; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and shared delight in the simple yet profound beauty of light.

