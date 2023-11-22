A Day in the Life of Your Property Solutions

Ever wondered what a typical day looks like for the team at YPS?

Join us on our daily adventures and see for yourself what happens behind the scenes.

Checking out the deals

We start our morning off with a property viewing up on the hill. On this day, we were exploring a three-story "as is where is" property that requires significant remediation. It's a big risk, but we believe that with the right buying strategy, it can lead to big rewards.

We know that in this business, success comes from buying right and minimizing risks.

Crunching the numbers

Returning to our office, we dive into our market analysis. We review Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) data, keeping ourselves up-to-date with the latest sales data and construction costs.

Our approach is data-driven, ensuring that emotions do not cloud our judgment as we crunch numbers and calculate the final offer for the property.

Our goal?

To figure out the most competitive offer for your property and ensure that you get the best result possible. This tailor made approach and expertise in market analysis is what sets us apart.

Relationship Building

With the offer in hand, we hit the road to present it in person or over zoom (if out of town)

Effective communication and building a rapport with all parties involved play a huge role in our success. We understand the importance of finding mutually beneficial solutions that leave everyone satisfied.

We make every effort to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers, ensuring a smooth transaction process. We do this by providing all of our data and calculations to ensure you completely understand the offer and how we reached the final figure.

Project Quality Control

Excitement fills the air as we conduct our final checks on a completed project coming to the market.

We don't cut corners when it comes to quality. Our driving focus is bringing out the “wow factor” in every property, this is another major point of difference that sets us apart from the rest. It’s also extremely satisfying delivering homes that we are proud of.

Maintaining quality control is essential, as we want to provide the best experience for the new purchasers. Once everything is ready, we hand over the property to the nominated agent for sale and let the professionals take care of the rest.

Investor Client Service

Today, we conduct a presettlement inspection for one of our investor clients.

We do everything we can to settle issues or challenges that arise during the inspection, guaranteeing our clients feel at ease.

Long term relationships are super important to us, and we put in a lot of effort into maintaining and providing value to our investors who are always looking for that next opportunity.

Reflection and Next Steps

As the day comes to an end, we head home, Billy enjoy’s his mandarin on the way home.

We know that every day in business is a blessing and brings new opportunities and challenges, and we're ready to face them head-on.

Selling your property is undeniably one of the most significant decisions you'll ever make.

Our goal is to make sure that this decision translates into one of the simplest and smoothest transactions you'll ever experience.

We're here to guide you through the process

Billy & Slade

Your Property Solutions

