Subdivide Simplified Introduces Premium Appliance Upgrade Offer for NewBuilding Projects in Auckland

Subdivide Simplified, renowned for its innovative approach to residential property development, is rolling out a new promotion for 2023. This offer includes an exclusive appliance upgrade, valued at up to $10,000, for clients initiating standalone, duplex or townhouse building projects this year.



Elevating Property Value with High-Quality Appliances



The promotion is designed to add value, comfort and functionality to new homes, featuring appliances from renowned, reliable brands. This initiative reflects Subdivide Simplified's commitment to quality and excellence in residential construction. "We believe in equipping homes with the best appliances, ensuring long-term satisfaction and reliability," says Troy Patchett, Director of Subdivide Simplified.



A Limited Time Offer for Auckland Developments



This unique promotion is available across Auckland, including North Shore, South Auckland, and Auckland Central. "Our aim is to provide an added advantage to new homes in today’s competitive market," adds Patchett.



What to Expect from a New Build from Subdivide Simplified





Clients can expect durable, contemporary homes with high-quality materials and finishes. These standard inclusions range from cladding and high-traffic vinyl floor coverings to modern appliances and custom kitchen designs​​.



About Subdivide Simplified

Since 2018, Subdivide Simplified has been at the forefront of residential property development in Auckland, known for its expertise in creating high-quality living spaces.