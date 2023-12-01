Exploring the Backyard these Holidays: Rua Resort's Guide to Hamilton's Festive Events

Rua Resort, a charming boutique B & B in the Temple View neighbourhood of Hamilton, invites guests to explore the joyous spirit of the season with a curated list of five must-attend events happening in December.

1. The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery – Saturday, 2 - 17 December 2023

Embarking on a journey back in time, visitors can explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs at "The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery," located just a stone's throw away from Rua Resort at the FMG Stadium. Over 30 lifelike dinosaurs, including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, the majestic Brachiosaurus, and robotic raptors, await in this interactive experience. With 90-minute sessions and doors opening at designated times, it promises a thrilling adventure for attendees of all ages.

2. Bill Bailey – Thoughtifier – Monday, 4 December 2023 8pm

In a world dominated by machines, "Thoughtifier" offers a unique celebration of human thought. Led by the captivating Bill Bailey, this magical, musical mystery tour explores the history of human thought with whimsy and contemplation. Topics range from whales and biophilia to unrequited love, all amplified with music, providing a delightful journey through the quirks and wonders of our flawed humanity.

3. Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond – Saturday, 9 December 2023 8pm

Step back into the glory days of music with "The Sweet Caroline Tour," a live tribute concert featuring a world-class international band. Rediscover well-loved classics like Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Red Red Wine, and more in this specially produced theatrical performance, bringing back the nostalgia of Neil Diamond's timeless hits.

4. Waikato's Christmas Market - Saturday, 9 December 2023 (9am - 4pm)

Embrace the festive spirit at Waikato's Christmas market, located at the beautiful grounds of Claudelands. Featuring quality artisan goods, handcrafted gifts, fine art, skincare, wooden toys, leatherware, candles, and fresh food, the market showcases the talent of local enterprises. Held at the fabulous Barn, this festive market promises a magical and charming Christmas experience.

5. Christmas at the Cricket - 22nd December 2023 2pm

Join the Northern Brave for their first home fixture, where the excitement of cricket meets the joy of the holiday season. The Northern Brave will engage in back-to-back T20 action against the formidable Central Hinds and Stags all afternoon. This promises to be an extraordinary cricketing experience, marked by the spirit of celebration.

As Rua Resort reflects on a year filled with warmth, laughter, and discovery, in the picturesque Temple View neighbourhood of Hamilton, the team eagerly anticipates the adventures that the coming year holds. Rua Resort looks forward to welcoming guests into their charming B&B in the year ahead. Happy holidays!

