Festive Fun Unveiled: Go Street Restaurant and Bar's Picks for Family Delight in New Plymouth

As the holiday spirit sweeps across New Plymouth, Go Street, your go-to family-friendly restaurant, is thrilled to present an array of exciting activities and events to make this festive season unforgettable for the kids. Don't miss out on a meal at Go Street while you are out exploring!

1. Goldilocks and the Three Bears at 4th Wall Theatre:

Kick off the holiday celebrations with a touch of theatrical magic. On Thursday, 14 December 2023, at 7:00 pm, join Goldilocks on a mysterious journey to uncover her past, encountering adventure, silly royalty, and a bear family on holiday.

2. Christmas Day Extravaganza at Novotel:

On Monday, 25 December 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Novotel New Plymouth Taranaki Hotel invites families to indulge in the fifth year of Christmas Day celebrations. Enjoy a full festive buffet with all the trimmings and none of the mess.

3. Extravaganza Fair Summer Tour at New Plymouth Raceway:

Roll up, roll up! On Saturday, 16 December, and Sunday, 17 December 2023, the Extravaganza Fair Summer Tour lands at New Plymouth Raceway from 9:00 am onwards. This community-centred event promises a weekend filled with music, shows, stalls, rides, and delectable food. With free entry for kids and a gold coin entry for adults, it's a carnival experience for the whole family.

4. Dream11 Super Smash at Pukekura Park:

Get ready for a day of family-friendly fun at Pukekura Park on Friday, 29 December 2023, from 12:30 pm. Catch the excitement of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 doubleheader featuring Central Stags & Hinds. Let the kids chase the crazy mascot, The Stag, and enjoy the action-packed cricket along with gourmet food trucks, a coffee cart, and an ice cream van.

5. BNZ Breakers vs Melbourne United at TSB Stadium:

On Friday, 12 January 2024, at 7:30 pm, TSB Stadium hosts the high-energy clash between BNZ Breakers and Melbourne United. Don't miss this thrilling basketball experience, perfect for a family night out. With seating and packages to suit everyone.

6. TSB Festival of Lights at Pukekura Park:

The highly anticipated TSB Festival of Lights will illuminate Pukekura Park from Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, January 21. This spectacular event, running throughout the summer holidays, promises enchanted evenings with illuminated gardens, captivating light displays, and live performances. Make sure to mark your calendars for this dazzling finale, creating magical memories for families as we bid adieu to the festive season in style.

As the curtain rises on this festive season, Go Street is delighted to host you for family-friendly eating in New Plymouth. Embrace the joy, laughter, and shared moments with your loved ones in New Plymouth's vibrant community.

