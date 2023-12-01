NZ Business Connect Announces Expansion Plans At Festive Networking Extravaganza at Rua Resort: A Christmas Event with Purpose

NZ Business Connect, the latest networking craze, has announced plans to expand to other parts of New Zealand in 2024.

Phillip Quay, founder of NZ Business Connect said the networking group will expand to Rotorua, Taupo, the Hawke’s Bay and New Plymouth in the first half of 2024 as the demand for this unique and powerful new wave of networking is growing fast throughout the country. It already has groups operating in Hamilton and Tauranga.

The networking group is launching a new app in 2024 for enhanced communication accessibility for registered members. This will be an extension of the Business Connect experience and allow a space for members to stay connected with each other 24/7.

NZ Business Connect also announced that it will extend itself into an e-commerce platform next year– becoming an industry-leading Business-to-consumer networking organisation. Giving a rare opportunity for members to sell their products to a global audience.

“NZ Business Connect is something really different. It’s a space for each one of its members to make their own and continue to foster these important relationships on your own,’’ says Phillip Quay.

NZ Business Connect, committed to empowering communities, hosted an unforgettable Christmas event at the enchanting Rua Resort in Temple View, Hamilton. This picturesque bed and breakfast was the backdrop for an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and goodwill.

Nestled in the rolling hills, Rua Resort provided the perfect setting for NZ Business Connect's festive gathering. With its charming ambience and scenic surroundings, attendees were captivated by the spirit of the season as they mingled and forged new connections.

Phillip Quay, Business Connect Director, orchestrated an evening that expressed the essence of Business Connect and the Christmas spirit.

Phillip is self-motivated, adaptable and driven to succeed by a personal desire to see other people of all cultures grow in their lives. NZ Business Connect is his latest project and is the result of his desire to have a networking group with a major emphasis on telling the stories of businesses from the human-interest perspective and driving them into the world of digital marketing and awareness of social issues. This networking group will be leaders in digital education in such areas as artificial intelligence (AI).

Business Connect partnered with the Waikato Women's Refuge charity to raise awareness and support for their crucial work in providing safety and support for women and children affected by domestic abuse.

As attendees indulged in the festive atmosphere and engaged in lively conversations, they also contributed generously to the Women's Refuge charity. Gratitude and joy of giving were at the forefront of this event, reminding everyone of the true meaning of the holiday season.

In the spirit of gratitude, key members of Business Connect were asked to reflect and share what they were most appreciative of. Having sponsored the event once again, Ivan Bellaire of Plant Recycle shared his gratitude for Business Connect for coming together and collectively expressing compassion towards each other and honourable causes.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Phillip for making these events possible – leading the way for new, empowering relationships and a bright future for us all” – Ivan Bellaire

Business Connect were thrilled to have Gorgeous Creatures as a sponsor, who are a unique home decor boutique. Specialising in transforming homes with extraordinary pieces of nature. Gorgeous Creatures bring the beauty of the natural world into your living space.

Gorgeous Creatures prize winner Jenna Grbin of Bird Machine also brought Christmas cheer to the event with a beautiful live performance. Everyone in the room got up and danced the night away with Jenna.

Ricki Cotter, owner of Tauranga-based Topline Carpenters and Business Connect Bay of Plenty Regional Manager, also shared a few words on gratitude.

“It’s awesome to see everyone coming together and sharing their passions for what they do and how they are serving their communities” – Ricki Cotter

With social giving at the heart of Business Connect, attendees were introduced to women's refuge and the amazing work they are doing. Phillip Quay, Business Connect Director, also introduced Here2Care and Lads Army, two causes dedicated to helping their communities grow stronger.

Contact Phillip Quay

Phone: 0274 587 724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: facebook.com/nzbusinessconnect