Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed against all major trading countries over the week. The Reserve Bank maintained the OCR with some advisory cautions. Brent Crude is moving around the $US80/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are positive it can change.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are mostly steady to easier. The lower prices are impacting on the Sheep & Beef farmers incomes. Most works have their pre-Christmas space booked already.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are steady with the next g/DT on Tuesday night. European WMP prices are 30% higher than the Oceania WMP prices. I have been unable to locate the comparative units of C02 of our major competitors to justify the Fonterra statemens!!