Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 3 December 2023
By Media PA
Finance:  The NZ dollar firmed against all major trading countries over the week.  The Reserve Bank maintained the OCR with some advisory cautions.  Brent Crude is moving around the $US80/barrel. 

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are positive it can change. 

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are mostly steady to easier.  The lower prices are impacting on the Sheep & Beef farmers incomes.   Most works have their pre-Christmas space booked already.

Dairy Prices:  Dairy prices are steady with the next g/DT on Tuesday night.  European WMP prices are 30% higher than the Oceania WMP prices.  I have been unable to locate the comparative units of C02 of our major competitors to justify the Fonterra statemens!!

