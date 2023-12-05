The Federation Announces a New Board

The country’s leading primary and community health body, The Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ), is looking forward to working with its new board members.

Federation Chair, Steve Chadwick, is delighted to welcome the new board members and says they reflect the wider membership of the Federation which is well placed to raise awareness of, and advocate for, key community health issues.

“We welcome Philip Kearney, Chief Executive from Arthritis New Zealand; Lindsey Webber, Chief Executive, Western Bay of Plenty PHO; Cara Thomas, Head of Community Services, Diabetes New Zealand and Mark Liddle, Chief Executive, from GENPRO. They further broaden the scope of the Federation. They join our existing Board members Andrew Gaudin, Chief Executive, Pharmacy Guild New Zealand; Dr Jenny Carryer CNZM, Professor, School of Nursing, Massey University; and Teresa Wall, Consultant,” she says.

The Federation Board joins with other health professional voices in sharing their concerns about the repeal of the 2022 amendments to the Smokefree Bill. The Federation also emphasises their commitment to Te Tiri O Waitangi and supporting existing structures to address inequities.

“The Federation has extended an invitation to Hon. Dr Shane Reti to join our strategic planning workshop in February, to not only discuss these issues, but consider additional ways the Federation can continue to support the planning and implementation of key community health initiatives into the ever-changing health sector,” she says.

Ms Chadwick says most people understand the significant challenges facing the health sector however the Federation is uniquely placed to inform potential solutions that have foundations in community health.

“With a wide range of community services represented in the Federation membership, we are well connected to communicate with those areas as well as feeding back to Minister Reti and his key staff, on issues affecting the sector. We look forward to continuing our kōrero and relationship with Dr Reti over the next three years,” she says.

Background

Established in 2018, the Federation of Primary Health is the go-to membership body representing primary, community and consumer health care interests, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. It is the unified voice of Aotearoa’s leading primary and community health providers. The Federation’s overall aim is to influence the direction of the health system, so that the primary and community health sector becomes the central function and focus of New Zealand’s health system that is person focused and advances health and wellbeing equity.

Board members:

Chair: Hon Steve Chadwick QSO Federation of Primary Health

Andrew Gaudin Chief Executive, Pharmacy Guild NZ

Dr Jenny Carryer CNZM, Professor School of Nursing, Massey University

Teresa Wall Consultant

Philip Kearney Arthritis New Zealand

Lindsey Webber Western Bay of Plenty PHO

Cara Thomas Diabetes New Zealand

Mark Liddle GENPRO

Federation member organisations / Representatives of the member organisations:

Allied Health Aotearoa NZ Orquidea Tamayo Mortera & Sandra Kirby

Alzheimers New Zealand Catherine Hall

Arthritis NZ Philip Kearney

Collaborative Aotearoa TBA

College of Nurses Kate Weston

Diabetes NZ Heather Verry and Cara Thomas

Family Planning NZ Jackie Edmond

GenPro Mark Liddle

Hato Hone St John Damian Tomic and Kris Gagliardi

Home & Community Health Association TBA

NZ College of Midwives Alison Eddy

NZ Association of Optometrists Rochelle Van Eysden

Rotorua Area Primary Health Services (RAPHS) Kirsten Stone

Stroke Foundation Jo Lambert

Waitaha Primary Health Bill Eschenbach & Dr Lorna Martin

Western Bay of Plenty PHO Lindsey Webber

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Fiona Kingsford & Kristina Marckean

Wise Group Shelley Campbell, Maree Haddon & Jeremy Mihaka-Dyer