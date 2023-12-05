Greyhound racing dealt another blow as Auckland track scrapped

MANUKAU CITY

SAFE is ecstatic to learn the controversial Manukau Sports Bowl Greyhound racing track is set to be disestablished and replaced with an athletics track.

The announcement came from the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board on Friday, following a strong campaign from SAFE and widespread community support.

SAFE Campaigns Manager, Anna de Roo, says this is a huge win for both animals and the community, and a definitive signal the writing is on the wall for greyhound racing.

"This is just another indication that the social license of Greyhound racing has well and truly expired. From our political leaders at the debating table, to now our local communities, the sentiment of New Zealanders is clear: Greyhound racing’s time is up"

"New Zealand is one of only a handful of countries to legally allow commercial dog racing. Here, the industry is enormously unpopular with 74% of New Zealanders saying they would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum," says de Roo.

Hundreds of Aucklanders provided feedback on the Council’s plan in 2022 - with many enthusiastic about a welcoming space for local families and the potential for an athletics track.

"We’re not surprised to see the community championing family-friendly spaces ahead of gambling and animal cruelty - and we congratulate them on this fantastic win," says de Roo.

In the latest racing season 40% of greyhounds racing were injured. After the latest review into the industry, both the Labour and National party leaders pledged to ban greyhound racing during the final 1News Leaders' debate in October this year.

"The Prime Minister has already stated his position. All that remains now is for the new government to fulfill its promise, enact the ban, and safeguard the well-being of greyhounds."