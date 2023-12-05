The Royal New Zealand Navy plans to trial an uncrewed, renewable-powered vessel

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) will trial an unmanned surface vessel (USV) on a short-term lease from Sydney-based Ocius Technology, which designed the 6.8-metre Bluebottle.

The vessel is powered by renewable energy, using a retractable rigid sail propelled by photo-electric cells, or a unique flipper and rudder device in windless conditions.

It can operate indefinitely in sea states up to seven, and reach a top speed of five knots.

The vessel is equipped with radar and electro-optic and infrared cameras, and will be operated remotely from a control room at Devonport Naval Base, with communication via mobile phone signal or satellite.

Commodore Garin Golding of the RNZN highlighted the size of New Zealand's Exclusive Economic Zone as particularly relevant to the potential capabilities of the USV.