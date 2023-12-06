Wayne Cooney, Waikato Insurance Broker: Navigating the Insurance Maze with Integrity

In the complex world of insurance, the mantra of "full disclosure" echoes loudly, and no one understands its importance better than Wayne Cooney, a seasoned insurance broker. With an unwavering commitment to his clients, Wayne emphasizes the critical nature of openness when it comes to their insurance needs.

Wayne Cooney positions himself as the go-to adviser for those navigating the intricate terrain of insurance. His clients attest to his accessibility, responsiveness, and ability to expedite results with an urgency that matches the dynamic nature of their needs. Wayne's philosophy centres on the principle that full and honest disclosure is the linchpin of a successful insurance relationship, a belief underscored by recent real-life examples.

In one instance, clients faced the abrupt cancellation of their first home insurance due to the non-disclosure of recent criminal convictions. The red flag raised by this omission forced the unfortunate sale of their home. Similarly, a fraudulent claim for a lost phone unravelled when the phone company traced the device to the claimant's own home during the insurer's assessment, exposing the deceit.

Another poignant case involved a client struggling to secure insurance cover two years after a fraudulent vehicle claim. The repercussions of dishonesty in insurance dealings were palpable, with the client still grappling with the fallout. These stories serve as cautionary tales, highlighting the enduring consequences of failing to disclose crucial information.

Wayne Cooney's key learnings from these cases are crystal clear. Clients must divulge everything when their go-to-adviser asks those pivotal questions. Changes in circumstances should prompt immediate communication with the adviser, as insurers have the means to scrutinize cover and claims history comprehensively. Honesty is not only the best policy but the only one that ensures a client's peace of mind.

Insurers, Wayne insists, welcome queries when clients experience changes, as it allows for adjustments in coverage to reflect the evolving risk landscape. Non-disclosure, he emphasizes, is not only dishonest but can haunt clients for years, as insurers perceive it as a red flag with lasting costs. Wayne Cooney stands as a beacon, guiding clients through the insurance maze with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to their long-term security.

Do you need to take a look at your insurance coverage?

