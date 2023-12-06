Air New Zealand Partners with New Zealand Post to Launch Cargo-Only Electric Aircraft Service

Air New Zealand has announced its purchase of BETA Technologies' electric aircraft, ALIA, for its fleet.

The airline has bought the conventional take-off and landing version of the aircraft, and plans to operate it as a cargo-only service in partnership with New Zealand Post, selecting a route between airports across New Zealand through an expression of interest process.

Air New Zealand aims to fly a commercial demonstrator using next-generation aircraft by 2026 and begin replacing its fleet with larger next-generation aircraft by 2030.

BETA Technologies' CEO, Kyle Clark, praised the airline's "forward-thinking" approach to decarbonising aviation.