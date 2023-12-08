Jetstar Boosts NZ Operations with 150,000 Extra Seats in 2024

Jetstar has announced it will add 150,000 extra seats to its New Zealand operations in 2024, including increasing its domestic network to pre-Covid levels from mid-year and boosting its Trans-Tasman operations to 40% higher than in 2019.

Popular routes such as Auckland to Christchurch, Auckland to Wellington, Auckland to Queenstown and Auckland to Dunedin will see increased frequencies.

The airline predicts it will carry 180,000 passengers over the Christmas period, a 5% increase on 2022.

To improve performance, Jetstar has recruited more staff and ensured spare aircraft are available to cover disruptions.