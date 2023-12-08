Exciting News: Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy and Helen Scott Pharmacy Unite for a Bright Future

In a significant move to preserve the legacy of a cherished local business, the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is thrilled to announce its merger with Helen Scott Pharmacy. On December 1st, 2023, these two community pillars joined forces to ensure the continuity of exceptional service for the residents of Devonport.

Located a mere 2 minutes down the road from Helen Scott Pharmacy, the newly merged pharmacy stands proudly next to New World, offering the same great staff and maintaining the warm, familiar atmosphere that locals have come to love. This strategic merger is aimed at preserving the essence of a historic local business, seamlessly blending the strengths of both establishments.

Customers can rest assured that they will continue to receive top-notch service for their prescription needs. Repeats can be easily dispensed at Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy, conveniently located at the heart of the community. Additionally, for those who prefer the comfort of their homes, a fantastic new service is being introduced—FREE local delivery.

The commitment to the community doesn't stop at exceptional pharmacy services. If you haven't had the pleasure of getting to know them, the team at the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy are the creative locals who added a touch of humour to the last Santa Parade by throwing 'radioactive' candy at the children—spreading joy and laughter throughout the neighbourhood.

Beyond their playful antics, they take pride in actively supporting the local community. From sponsoring three local school apps to backing the golf course, squash club, and events like the first aid station at NZ Sculpture on Shore, the Jets run, the pink ribbon breakfast, Fashion on the Wharf, and activities at the Depot Artspace—they are deeply woven into the fabric of Devonport.

This merger is more than a business move; it's a testament to their commitment to a community that has stood by them through thick and thin. As locals themselves, they understand the importance of giving back, and this union is a reflection of that spirit. They look forward to continuing their journey together, providing unwavering support to the community that has become an integral part of their story. Thank you, Devonport, for being their home.

So come on in and say hello!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu4dldwnr6Q

Contact Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

www.facebook.com/247pharmacy.co.nz

www.youtube.com/@AsktheAlchemist

Contact Phillip Quay

Phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz