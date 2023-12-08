Unveiling Bethells Beach Cottages: A Dream Wedding Destination Just 40 Minutes West of Auckland's CBD

Nestled just a 40-minute drive directly west of Auckland's bustling CBD lies the enchanting Bethells Beach Cottages, a serene sanctuary that transforms your special day into an unforgettable experience. The journey is as spectacular as the destination itself.

To ease your travel worries, various transportation options await, including shuttle services, helicopters, corporate taxis, and chic limousines (not the extra-long ones). Your journey sets the tone for the magic that awaits, culminating in sublime sunset and sea views over the majestic black sands of Bethells Beach, extending to the vast and dramatic Tasman Sea.

Trude, your chosen marriage or civil union celebrant, adds a unique touch to your ceremony, weaving creativity into a personalized narrative that unfolds into memories cherished forever. Keep in mind that you'll need a minimum of three days to file and receive your 'Intended Marriage license,' so plan accordingly, allowing a generous seven working days.

The culinary delights at your celebration are curated by Chef Rene from Maarte Catering. Renowned for superb dining experiences, Rene collaborates with you to personalize your menu, ensuring a feast that reflects your tastes and preferences.

For the aesthetic details, from casual to formal bouquets, aisle decorations, and arches, the team at Bethells Beach has you covered. Trude, who even created a bouquet for a recent shoot to the bride's specifications, ensures that every detail aligns with your vision.

Surrounded by nature, the venue exudes a creative and relaxed ambience, fostering an atmosphere that's bound to create happy memories. Throughout the planning process, Trude, John, and the dedicated team offer unwavering support, adding finishing touches and inspiration to your day.

As you embark on this journey, dream big, be creative, and bask in the love that surrounds you. In the heart of Bethells Beach, often referred to as the 'centre of the universe,' you'll find yourself in the right place at the right time. Complete your celebration with a stay in charming Bohemian accommodation, providing the perfect backdrop for reflection and togetherness. Bethells Beach is not just a wedding destination; it's a canvas for your dreams to come alive.

Visits by appointment!

Bethells Beach Cottages natural luxury for humans being.

To give is to love and to love is to live – Trude Bethell

Happiness and success always - Trude Bethell

