Auditor-General Calls for Improved School Infrastructure Planning and Communications

The Auditor-General's latest report on school audits has found that just 1% of audit opinions issued to schools were non-standard, but has highlighted ongoing issues with auditor shortages and has made recommendations to the New Zealand Ministry of Education to improve school infrastructure planning and communications.

The report noted a recurring issue regarding auditors being unable to obtain sufficient evidence regarding schools' provision for future infrastructure maintenance requirements, and has recommended the Ministry ensures schools comply with property planning requirements by having up-to-date cyclical maintenance plans.

The Auditor-General has also called for the Ministry to improve communications with schools, noting instances where guidance issued to schools regarding funding for principal wellbeing support was not finalised, and had led to some schools using the funds for purposes other than intended.

Regarding auditor shortages, the report noted that whilst good progress had been made in completing audits by the end of October, unfinished audits are being prioritised for completion as soon as possible, and some audits have been reallocated to better utilise resources.

The Auditor-General also intends to publish two advisory reports on infrastructure and central government audits.

Results of the 2022 school audits: https://www.oag.parliament.nz/2023/school-audits-2022

Report: https://www.oag.parliament.nz/2023/school-audits-2022/docs/school-audit-results.pdf