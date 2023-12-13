Air New Zealand Partners with Starlink to Provide High-Speed Internet on Domestic Flights

Air New Zealand has partnered with Starlink to provide domestic aircraft with high-speed internet.

The satellite internet service will be installed on a jet and, in a world first, on an ATR aircraft, in late 2024.

After a trial period, the airline plans to roll out the service across its domestic fleet in 2025.

Starlink's latency of 30ms will allow passengers to stream video and use multiple devices, enhancing productivity and enabling communication with friends and family.

Air New Zealand's Chief Digital Officer said the airline was committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and felt exploring in-motion connectivity with Starlink was a no-brainer.