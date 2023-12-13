Scientists Warn Against Liberalising Rules on Genetic Engineering

Scientists are warning against deregulation of Gene Editing, in a joint declaration by independent scientists with multi-sector expertise in environment, animal and human health. [1]



The joint declaration opposes proposals for deregulation in the EU and goes against plans for liberalising New Zealand's GE regulations proposed by the coalition government.



The scientists' statement backs up the concerns of EU Ministers of the Environment. They strongly oppose the EU Commission's liberalisation plan to exempt GMOs from New Genomic Techniques (NGTs), which is likely to also be part of the coalition government agenda in New Zealand. [2] [3]



"The warning against liberalising GMO regulation applies to New Zealand as well as to the EU," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ (in food and environment).



"The coalition government must listen to independent scientists who have no financial interest in GE patents or IP. Public conversation and policy about GE must not be captured by commercial biotechnology interests."



Scientists are concerned about overloading ecosystems with organisms that have not evolved naturally and are warning of dangers to health and the environment.



The scientists' joint declaration says that it is scientifically incorrect to assume that any risks to humans or the environment from plant products created by new genomic techniques (NGTs) are fewer than transgenic plants.



The warning is that in both cases (transgenic and NGT plants) the risks to health and the environment need to be assessed prior to any releases taking place. This scientific advice differs from that provided by some industry advisors to government.



However, media coverage in New Zealand has been largely promoting views in support of the coalition government's loosening of GE regulation and is the subject of formal complaints.



Interviews on Newshub and TVNZ have ignored previous failed trials and continue to repeat claims for GE ryegrass as a solution to climate change and the Australian GE Ryegrass application was withdrawn. [5]



"The history of failed GE trials in New Zealand is largely unreported by journalists," said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ.



"Field trials and experiments in New Zealand have been unsuccessful. Many have closed early due to breaches of control or failure to perform. GE animals have suffered throughout their lifetime with deformities and illness.” [6]



The American Chestnut Foundation has discontinued the development of the Darling 58 GE American Chestnut American due to due to stunting and susceptibility to blight after 12 years showing significant performance failures. [7]



“The environmental release into the food chain of a GE banana resistant to blight, has had no critical analysis of safety to consumers.” Said Bleakley “As seen in performance failures of the GE American Chestnut, the short-term trials on GE Bananas found they could be as susceptible and vulnerable to blight after 3-4 years.”



New Zealand's strong regulations requiring proof of environmental safety before GE release is supported by the scientists' declaration.



The signatories represent a significant number of scientists in Europe with relevant expertise in research on the risks of new genetic engineering from the perspective of health and the environment.



The scientists signing the letter do not work for administrative bodies and are independent of the biotechnology industry.



"This is a timely warning for New Zealand's coalition government to listen to independent science and prioritise environmental safety over commercial interests," said Jon Carapiet.



